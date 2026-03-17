Jimmy Fallon Slams Trump’s ‘Just For Fun’ Iran Threat: ‘Can’t Believe the Nobel Peace Prize Committee Keeps Snubbing This Guy’ | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon mocked President Trump, pointing to his threat of future strikes on Iran as one of the reasons why the Nobel Committee continues “snubbing” him.

“Today is Day 17 of the war in Iran, and Trump just said that the war will end when he ‘feels it in his bones.’ That’s reassuring,” Fallon said at the top of his Monday night monologue, adding, “Can’t wait till Trump goes on social media and posts, ‘Feeling cute, might attack Sweden later.’”

“Today, Trump claimed that a former U.S. president recently told him he wished he had taken action against Iran, but didn’t say which one,” Fallon added, joking, “Trump was like, ‘I won’t say who, but we had a great conversation in my bathroom mirror.’” The “Tonight Show” host then took issue with Trump’s threat that the U.S. may continue to strike Iran’s Kharg Island “just for fun.”

“Geez, I can’t believe the Nobel Peace Prize Committee keeps snubbing this guy,” Fallon remarked. “I don’t understand what the problem is.” You can watch the “Tonight Show” monologue yourself below.

Fallon continued to mock Trump by satirizing the president’s continued complaints about the media’s coverage of the Iran War. “Trump has been complaining that the headlines about the war in Iran are too negative,” Fallon explained. “Trump is always saying the media is against him, so he actually started writing some of the headlines of his own.”

The “Tonight Show” host subsequently kicked off a segment in which he read aloud fake, Trump-penned revisions of contemporary news headlines.

“The original says, ‘War in Iran Stretches Into Third Week With No Exit Plan.’ But Trump’s headline is ‘Trump Genius Keeps Military Plans Top Secret Even From Himself,’” Fallon joked. “Next up: ‘Gas Prices Skyrocket to $3.70 Per Gallon,’ but Trump’s headline says, ‘There’s Never Been a Better Time to Buy a Tesla.’”

Later, Fallon decided to browse NBC’s digital store to see what kind of “Tonight Show” merch was available online. He was, however, confused when he realized that his “Tonight Show” coffee mugs were listed at a sale price.

“Wait, mine’s discounted?” Fallon asked. “My show airs every night. I’m 15% off? Are they trying to tell me something? Guys… I’m getting canceled! This is how I find out? I… I blame Trump.”