Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Congress for Not Questioning Trump About Epstein: ‘One Stone Unturned’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel called out House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Wednesday night over their reluctance to question President Trump about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“After hauling the Clintons in for questioning last week, Comer said they’re going to bring in some more big names,” Kimmel informed his viewers, adding, “One of the names that is not on his list is Donald J. Trump, even though his name appears in the Trump-Epstein Files hundreds of thousands of times.”

“Even though key documents related to accusations made against Trump by a young teenage girl have disappeared, Comer feels Trump has been asked about this enough,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host continued, joking, “James Comer and his team will leave only one stone unturned, and that is Donald Trump.”

In response to a clip of Comer claiming that Trump has already answered “hundreds, if not thousands, of questions about Epstein,” Kimmel remarked, “I can’t figure out how he keeps saying this with a straight face. Like, there’s no difference between answering questions from reporters and answering questions under oath in Congress?”

“They’re going to interview everyone but Epstein’s best friend? This is like if they arrested Siegfried and said nothing to Roy at all,” Kimmel added.

The comedian also called out the Trump administration’s confusing messaging about the growing military conflict in Iran. “Everyone who works for [Trump] is saying, ‘This is not a war. It’s not a war.’ He keeps calling it a war,” Kimmel recapped. “We’re now on Day Five of Whatever This Is.”

“They’re still trying to figure out who will be Iran’s next top Ayatollah. The frontrunner is said to be the newly exploded Ayatollah’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei,” he continued. “This guy is said to be even more of a hardliner than his dad, which is what a lot of people worry about. You start bombing leaders, you wind up with one who might be even worse. It’s a real… I hate to say Ayatollah so.”

Kimmel further noted that the war in Iran has put some of Trump’s supporters in a difficult place over the past week. “This is a tough one for the gang at Fox News and all the teeth sucklers in the Right Wing echo chamber,” he said. “They desperately want to praise the president and cheer him on, but they also know that starting a foreign war is the opposite of what he promised.”