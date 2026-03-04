Seth Meyers Rethinks Whether Trump Is Actually in Epstein Files After He Teased Military Secrets: ‘He Would’ve Told Us’ | Video

President Trump teased this week that more attacks on Iran are coming from the U.S. and, considering how freely he gave up that information, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers is now rethinking whether Trump is actually in the Epstein files.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host zeroed in on a recent interview the president did with CNN. In it, Trump told Jake Tapper that the military is “knocking the crap out of” Iran, and warned “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.”

“Hey, man, the Commander in Chief is supposed to be able to keep military secrets,” Meyers said. “He’s so excited to bomb people, he can’t help himself. ‘I wouldn’t want to be in eastern Tehran at 3 a.m. tomorrow, I can tell you that much!’”

“Maybe he’s not in the Epstein files,” Meyers continued. “It honestly feels like he would have told us by now.”

Trump has repeatedly insisted he had no ties to the convicted sex offender, despite a long-documented friendship with the man. But, according to Congressman Jamie Raskin, the president’s name appears “more than a million times” in the Epstein files. As recently as February, Trump’s DOJ withheld and removed some files online related to the president.

Meyers has regularly poked fun at how often Trump’s name comes up in the files. Recently, he joked that the president’s name “appears more often in the Epstein files than Eddie Murphy’s name appears in the credits of ‘The Nutty Professor.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.