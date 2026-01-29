Jimmy Kimmel Compares Melania Trump Doc to Epstein Files: ‘No One’s Ever Going to See Them’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel torched Melania Trump’s new, Brett Ratner-directed Amazon documentary during his Wednesday night monologue, comparing the film to the Epstein Files because “no one’s ever going to see them.”

“There’s so much going on right now. There’s too much really, and then, in other areas, there’s not enough going on. Like you remember those, um, what do you call them … the Epstein Files?” Kimmel joked at the top of the night. “The Justice Department now says it plans to release the remaining files in the near term. They said they’ve reviewed millions of pages of materials and made substantial progress deleting the president’s name from all of them.”

Kimmel noted that the Department of Justice was legally obligated to have released all of its files concerning dead, convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by Dec. 19. “How can this still be unresolved?” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host inquired. “They claim they’ve had agents working around the clock on this since February of last year.”

“Who’s doing the redacting of these files? This guy?” Kimmel asked, before showing a photo of famously slow “Game of Thrones” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” author George R.R. Martin. “These people have blatantly ignored the law for over a month and nobody’s doing anything about it, because the people who are supposed to do something about it are the people who are doing it. They’re like, ‘Who’s going to prosecute us? Us?’”

“I’m starting to feel like Linus waiting for the Great Pumpkin here,” Kimmel remarked. “They’ve made us wait so long.” You can watch the full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment yourself below.

Kimmel proceeded to take multiple shots at both “Melania” and the first lady herself, noting that the latter reportedly took home $28 million of the film’s licensing fee to appear in it. “Between this and her marriage, she’s probably the highest paid actress in the world,” Kimmel joked.

“The movie is expected to bring in between $1 and $5 million at the box office,” the late night host added. “[That puts it] well behind the horror movie ‘Send Help,’ which incidentally would have been a much better title for the documentary.” Kimmel subsequently informed his viewers that two-thirds of the documentary’s New York crew have reportedly asked to have their names removed from its credits.

“Do you have any idea how bad a movie has to be for a crew member to not want a credit?” Kimmel remarked. “Remember that weird ‘Cats’ movie from five or six years ago? Everyone got their credits on that one! Everyone. People keep their credits on Matt Damon movies and they don’t want it on this!”