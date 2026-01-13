Jimmy Kimmel Compares Trump to the ‘World’s Angriest Telemarketer’ After Heated Response to War Powers Resolution | Video

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump as the “world’s angriest telemarketer” after the president furiously called up GOP senators who voted for the war powers resolution.

The comedian addressed the political update during his Monday night monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he laid into the president for his big reaction after not getting his way.

“Five Republican senators joined Democrats on Thursday in a vote to limit the president’s war powers,” Kimmel shared with his studio audience. “He went into Venezuela with no approval from Congress. Over the weekend, he called and screamed at the five Republicans who voted on this.”

He added: “That’s how he operates. If he doesn’t get what he wants, he starts calling people like the world’s angriest telemarketer.”

Kimmel’s comments come after it was reported that Trump placed “angry” calls to Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) after they broke from the party and voted with Democrats to ensure that the Trump administration required congressional approval on any future military action in Venezuela.

Per the reports, Trump threatened the batch of senators that he’d unseat them in upcoming elections after their votes.

Yet, as Kimmel highlighted in his monologue, the senator dustup wasn’t the only loss the president faced this week — the Norwegian Nobel Committee definitively stated that María Corina Machado could not give Trump her Nobel Peace Prize.

“Trump felt he should win. He was mad,” Kimmel explained. “She got nervous, so she dedicated it to him. But I guess that wasn’t enough because he chose not to back her to be the next Venezuelan president when he kidnapped the other one.”

He continued: “Reports say he wanted her to give her peace prize to him, which sounds like a joke, but it’s not a joke. And she went on Sean Hannity to offer to give it to Trump, which resulted in this rare and ridiculous statement from the Nobel Institute. They wrote, ‘A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked nor transferred to others. Once the announcement of the laureate has been made, the decision stands for all time. As for the prize money, the laureates are free to dispose of it as they see fit.’”

Kimmel quipped that Trump would probably take the million dollar prize — if he was actually paying attention to the specifics.

“You’ve brought up this Nobel Prize more times in one weekend than you’ve mentioned your daughter Tiffany in 10 years,” he joked. “How strange and sad and dumb this is. I mean, imagine if George Clooney held a press conference today demanding Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Globe from last night.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.