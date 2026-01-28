Jimmy Kimmel Tells Trump Admin to Prove Minneapolis Protesters Are Really Paid Agitators | Video

Jimmy Kimmel pushed back Tuesday night against President Trump’s notion that the protesters in Minneapolis are “paid agitators,” telling America’s commander in chief, “Prove it!”

“I believe he believes it,” Kimmel told viewers during his Tuesday monologue. “He can’t imagine anyone ever doing anything without getting paid for it.” The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host then took the opportunity to turn Trump’s “paid agitators” excuse around on him.

“These are not paid agitators. These are concerned Americans,” Kimmel said. “You know who is a paid agitator? You! You literally sold a cryptocoin that says, ‘Fight, fight, fight,’ on it. You’re a paid agitator surrounded by a bunch of greasy little paid agitator-tots.”

“If it seems like things are getting scarier by the day, it’s because they are,” Kimmel later concluded. You can watch the full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment yourself below.

Trump’s “paid agitator” remarks were made in the wake of ICE and Border Patrol’s disastrous joint operation in Minnesota, which not only prompted state-wide protests this month but also resulted in the deaths of two Minneapolis citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti. In the ongoing fallout of these events, Kimmel noted that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has found herself in an uncertain position.

“Kristi Noem, a woman who has never met a crime scene she couldn’t match her lipstick to, is on the hot seat right now,” Kimmel explained. “Many are calling for her resignation, but Trump today said he will not ask her to step down, which means she’s done, right? I mean, she’s like a puppy in a gravel pit when you say something like that.”

“Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino, this clown is being sent to the bench for sure,” he continued. “He has been banished back to El Centro, which is a small town at the border of California where he’s expected to retire. The Department of Homeland Security also suspended his access to his own social media accounts.”

After taking a moment to let that sink in, the comedian then asked, “Do you know how bad things have to be for Donald Trump to take your social media away?” Before wrapping things up, Kimmel also noted the forthcoming release of “Melania,” director Brett Ratner’s new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, which is set to hit theaters on Friday.

“According to the writer Michael Wolf, Melania is bigly upset that the murders in Minneapolis are overshadowing the release of the $75 million bribe — I mean, documentary — that Amazon made for her,” Kimmel relayed. He then mocked the First Lady’s claim that Trump called the new film a “must-watch” after he saw it.

“For him, it is a must. Not for us. But for him, yes,” he noted. “My guess is he saw the first eight minutes and fell asleep in his popcorn bucket.”