Jimmy Kimmel Offers to ‘Personally’ Give Trump His Emmy Award If He Pulls ICE From Minneapolis | Video

Jimmy Kimmel promised to give Donald Trump one of his many notable awards, but only if the president pulled ICE out of Minneapolis.

The comedian made the bold offer during his Thursday evening monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” as he was inspired by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who gifted Trump her Nobel Peace Prize in an apparent political move.

“Rarely does a president yank a Nobel Prize off of someone’s neck,” Kimmel said. “He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier right now. Look at how happy he is. Have you ever seen anyone happier than that for winning this prize? He didn’t even win.”

While Kimmel disapproved of Trump accepting the Nobel Prize from Machado, he did concede that it was the only way to get the president “to do anything.”

“Trump loves awards,” he noted. “Giving him an award, it’s the only way to get him to do anything.”

And so, Kimmel decided to offer up one of his Emmy Awards, along with other prizes, as a way to motivate Trump to pull ICE out of Minneapolis.

“Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse,” Kimmel shared. “If you — and only if you agreed to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong — I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years.”

He continued: “First off, the Daytime Emmy I won for Best Game Show host in 1999. That could be yours. Or perhaps you would prefer my Clio Award for my work selling crap to people? Or my Webby award — the most prestigious award the internet can give.”

As Kimmel went on, he offered up his Writers Guild Award, as well as his 2015 Soul Train Award for “White Person of the Year.”

“The choice is yours,” he said. “I will personally deliver any, or even all of these, to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.” Watch his full monologue below.

Kimmel’s comments come in the wake of controversy for Trump, who has been criticized for his support of ICE after an agent fatally shot 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renee Good and for the U.S.’ recent military action in Venezuela.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.