Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Invaded Venezuela to Distract Us From Epstein Files: ‘What Is He Thinking?’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel accused President Donald Trump Monday night of using the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro to distract Americans from the Epstein Files.

“Donald Trump did so much crazy stuff over the last two weeks it would take a nine-part Ken Burns documentary series to cover it all,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host noted at the top of his monologue. “But I’m going to do my best to boil it down.” At the center of much of the segment was, of course, Trump’s invasion of Venezuela and capture of Maduro.

“If you were wondering how bad these Epstein Files are for Trump, turns out they’re Invade Venezuela Bad,” Kimmel said. The late night host went on to draw parallels between Trump’s actions over the past week and the events of an oft-forgotten 1997 film.

“This is literally the plot of the movie ‘Wag the Dog.’ The president gets caught in a sex scandal, so he attacks a smaller country to distract us,” Kimmel explained. “And here we are — distracted.” You can watch Kimmel’s full Monday monologue yourself in the video below.

Kimmel mocked Trump for telling reporters that he and his administration will “run” Venezuela for the time being until a “judicious” transition of power can take place. “I think he might be gargling Nyquil or something,” Kimmel remarked. “He’s going to run Venezuela? He can’t even run the country he runs!”

“For 10 years, he’s been promising this plan for healthcare. Now, he’s running another country that I guarantee you he could not find on a map. I would bet anything on that,” Kimmel continued. “What is he thinking? Is running the United States not enough? I mean, if you’re looking for a challenge, try a sit-up!”

Referencing his ongoing rivalry with the president, Kimmel also took a moment Monday to ridicule the president for his poorly received stint hosting this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. “After boasting about what a great host he is and how much better he is than I am and how huge his ratings would be, Trump hosted the lowest-rated Kennedy Center Honors telecast of all time,” Kimmel noted.

“As I recall, he said he would step down if this happened, right? He said, ‘If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel, then I don’t think I should be president,’” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host added, remarking, “Hey, a deal is a deal.”