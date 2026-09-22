Jon Stewart Pauses After He Mocks Trump’s Relationship With His Kids: ‘The Audience Actually Felt Bad About That One’

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Jon Stewart had plenty of news to work through on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” and while President Donald Trump’s shocking ban on several White House Press Pool outlets naturally took the lead, it was his jokes about Trump’s recent AI comments that got the biggest rise out of the audience.

The president has taken an aggressively pro-AI stance as of late, especially after several AI industry insiders agreed that the nascent technology poses a threat to the human race.

Turning his attention to the topic of AI, and the president’s response in the wake of those dire proclamations, Stewart referenced recent social media posts by Trump, which announced plans to develop an “AI Force.”

“You know, as much as I may not be a huge Trump guy, it is the right thing to do,” Stewart said. “But how will AI force be protecting us from the unfettered growth of this industry?”

Stewart continued further in the text of the post, which said in part, “We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!”

That jab earned a mix of laughs, groans and cheers from the audience, prompting the host to take a pause and address the crowd. “Too soon? Is it too soon?” Stewart asked the room with a laugh, then turned to the camera to tell the at-home viewers, “The audience actually felt bad about that one.”

You can watch the full segment in the video below.

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Stewart spent the rest of the segment speed-running inconsistencies from the administration and right-wing pundits alike in their messaging about AI, particularly U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s contrasting public statements about how much water AI data centers require.

Lutnick claimed “data centers don’t use water” during a September interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “The Daily Show” contrasted that clip with footage of him saying, “These AI things, they suck water and they need water,” during a previous interview with Fox News.

Stewart ultimately brought the segment back around to Trump’s hardline stance on regulating AI. Why is Trump so for this? There must be some other reason, the host set up, leading into an ABC News clip reporting that Trump is personally invested in companies tied to the AI boom.

“Oh, dear God! Captain Corruption strikes again,” Stewart continued. “Is there anything this man is not wetting his beak on? We’re all going to die because an already billionaire wanted to take one last supermarket sweep around the world before it all goes kaboom.”

Jon Stewart hosts “The Daily Show” Mondays on Comedy Central.