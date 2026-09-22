Kamala Harris Calls Trump’s Media Ban ‘Absolutely Abhorrent’

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Kamala Harris called President Donald Trump’s ban of CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House “absolutely abhorrent.”

On Tuesday, the former vice president was stopped while getting in a car by CBS News, among other outlets, and was asked what her thoughts were on the media ban. She replied while getting into her car.

“The man is afraid of the voice of the people and that the people understand and know what he’s doing,” Harris told CBS News’ Aaron Navarro. “He’s trying to stifle the ability of journalists to let the people of America know what’s really going on with their government.”

Watch her response below.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris calls President Trump’s ban of CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House “absolutely abhorrent.”



“The man is afraid of the voice of the people and that the people understand and know what he's doing,” Harris tells CBS News’… pic.twitter.com/RLjUlr4oeL — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 22, 2026

Trump banned CNN, Politico and MS Now from the White House grounds Friday. Reporters from the outlets were denied access to the White House on Saturday and CNN was removed from its duties as the White House pool representative for television networks on Monday.

This backfired on the president Monday when CNN was slated to represent as the pool videographers for one of his events, but it could not be heard because the camera operators and sound people were not allowed on site.

The five major television networks — Fox News Media, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News — that make up the White House TV pool suspended pooled television coverage of President Trump on Monday after the White House prevented CNN from fulfilling its scheduled duties.

The banned outlets noted that their access was removed “without notice or process” and that the move from the president threatens press freedom and “the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit against the president, arguing that he imposed the ban over what he sees as negative-only news media coverage. The case was assigned to a federal judge, who was nominated by Trump and previously sided with CNN when the White House attempted to expel one of its White House reporters in 2018. The organizations are seeking a temporary restraining order restoring their access.

The White House Correspondents’ Association also called on the Trump administration to restore the outlets’ access, saying the government should not determine which journalists can cover the president based on whether officials approve of their reporting.