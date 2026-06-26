Is Kelsey Grammer Running for Political Office? The ‘Frasier’ Star Clarifies Past Comments

Kelsey Grammer set the record straight after headlines suggested he was seriously considering a run for public office, clarifying he wasn’t “hatching” a move anytime soon.

The “Frasier” actor, who was in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to promote his new movie, “Young Washington,” and to meet with President Donald Trump, sparked chatter earlier in the week about his own possible run after discussing his political aspirations with press.

“It would possibly tick that box for me, in terms of the service I feel I should have given to my fellow man — to my fellow countrymen — that I missed in the military,” Grammer said to Us Weekly. “Maybe that would be the way to do it. I have wrestled with it.”

While Grammer noted that he might wait until his youngest children are older before launching a political bid, he defended that he isn’t worried about his own age, which is 71, being a problem.

“I’m vital and prepared to stay that way for quite a while,” he said. “And yes, it’s likely I will at least throw my hat in the ring in some way.”

However, shortly after these comments made headlines, Grammer spoke with TMZ and downplayed his political aspirations.

“I have thought about it in the past,” he said. “It’s not something I’m hatching as we speak. No.”

However, he admitted that he stills feels as though he’s meant to “serve my country in some way,” adding, “So, who knows.”

When pushed again to comment on any concrete plans, he said he had “nothing” to share “yet.”

Kelsey Grammer details his hangout with President Trump to @jacob_wass 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mG07BXdhgP — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2026

Watch Grammer’s explanation in the video above.