Lauren Boebert Explodes at Fox News Reporter Over Thomas Massie Romance Question: ‘F–k You’ | Video

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert had strong words Sunday for a Fox News Digital reporter who asked about rumors she had some kind of relationship with Rep. Thomas Massie.

“If you’re gonna bring me into this … the sexist stuff is out of control,” Boebert said in response. “So there’s your clickbait that you were looking for.”

Boebert was approached by the reporter, who attempted to ask a question about allegations made by Cynthia West, Massie’s ex-girlfriend and former staffer. West told Laura Loomer, a well-known MAGA influencer, that Boebert and Massie were involved weeks after the latter’s wife died in 2024.

"F— you, first of all!"



Rep. Lauren Boebert unleashes against a Fox News Digital reporter after being asked about affair allegations between her and Rep. Thomas Massie, an incumbent critic of President Trump who lost his Kentucky primary race last month. pic.twitter.com/cLI5RZLUqR — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 7, 2026

“One of his exes is making headlines, saying that you guys —” the reporter began before Boebert interjected, “F–k you, first of all!”

“If you’re gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is out of control. So there’s your clickbait that you were looking for. I don’t want to talk about anybody’s exes and the crazy s–t that they do,” she added.

Boebert and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in October 2023. Massie shared news of the death of his wife, Rhonda, in late June 2024.

I just finished my two hour long exclusive interview with Cynthia West @Cyntaxed007, the woman who has accused Congressman Massie of emotional abuse and sexual impropriety. She told me during the interview that while she was dating @RepThomasMassie, he told her that he had sex… https://t.co/WRhch3aQRd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 18, 2026

West sat down for a two-hour interview with Loomer this month. Loomer wrote on X, “She told me during the interview that while she was dating @RepThomasMassie, he told her that he had sex with @laurenboebert within weeks after his wife passing away.”

“Boebert spent the weekend campaigning for Massie in Kentucky. Now, we know why,” Loomer added. She also said that Massie’s district manager Christopher McCane “would allegedly ‘manage’ the women Massie dated and that he regularly provides the Congressman with dating advice.”