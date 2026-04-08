Lawrence O’Donnell Laments ‘Moral Stain’ Trump’s Iran Threats Stamped on American History | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell worries that Donald Trump has left a “moral stain” on American history with his apocalyptic threats against Iran.

On Tuesday night, the MS NOW host broke down the days’ events, starting with Trump’s Truth Social post that warned “a whole civilization will die tonight” as the deal deadline was set to end. A two-week ceasefire was decided upon by late afternoon, but the host thought a lot of the damage had been done.

“Bombs do not produce permanent change. Bombs cannot kill a whole civilization. And so a whole civilization will not die tonight,” O’Donnell said. “But Donald Trump’s war cry of threatening such terror, the only person in control of nuclear weapons who has ever promised such terror is a moral stain that will live in the pages of our American history forever, that, that will not die. That will be with us forever, the stain of Donald Trump.”

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Trump went on his Truth Social tirade Tuesday morning. His message had a genocidal lean to it as he warned of the death of Iranian civilization as the deal talks stagnated.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Surprisingly, even some of Trump’s most prominent supporters stood out in opposition from this messaging. Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson have been vocal opponents since the conflict started a little over a month ago; even names like Alex Jones and Matt Walsh made calls for the president to pull back on this kind of rhetoric.

“Our elections aren’t secure. The SAVE act was not passed and won’t be passed,” Walsh said. “It’s time to end this war in Iran and focus on our country, our people, our future. Far too much of Trump’s second term has been spent on foreign adventures. It has to end. Turn the attention back home.”

Jones was even more extreme in his distaste for Trump’s lates social posts.

“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones questioned his “Info Wars” guest attorney Robert Barnes on Monday.

He added: “This isn’t a guy acting like he’s crazy. This is real.”