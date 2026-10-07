Lawrence O’Donnell Declares Trump ‘Insane’ After Iran War Threat to LA and San Diego

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MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell declared President Trump “insane” on Tuesday night in response to the latter’s comments this week about letting Iran “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego.

While speaking at a Republican rally event in Nebraska on Monday, Trump attempted to downplay the effects that the Iran War has had on Americans’ lives. “It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe,” Trump said at the rally. “They can take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over very soon.”

A day later, O’Donnell made it very clear exactly what he thought of the president’s comments.

“You live in a world tonight where it is no longer news that the President of the United States appears to be insane,” the “Last Word” host told viewers Tuesday night. “It remains the single most important ongoing news story of this era. The President of the United States appears to have lost his mind, and he repeatedly appears to have lost his mind.”

“It is the first time in history that any president of this country or of any country in the world suggested possibly acceptable targets within his country for a nuclear attack,” O’Donnell continued. “The words don’t make perfect sense when you read a transcript of what he actually said and they don’t make perfect sense necessarily if you hear him say it. But the governor of California heard it and immediately called it ‘deranged’ and ‘dangerous.’”

O’Donnell noted that the House of Representatives could impeach Trump for his comments and that the Senate could vote to have him removed from office. However, he said that would require Republicans to be “honest for the very first time in their lives about Donald Trump,” adding: “Republicans absolutely will not do that.”

The MS NOW host then turned his attention to Natalie Harp, Trump’s executive assistant, who has been grabbing headlines in recent months. Harp joined Trump onstage in Nebraska, where the president referred to her as a “perfect person.”

“Donald Trump, who is 45 years older than Natalie Harp, calls her ‘this perfect person,’ something he has never said about the current Mrs. Donald Trump,” O’Donnell observed. “Those three words have been spoken by Donald Trump about exactly one human being. Not one of his daughters, not one of his sons, not his vice president. Natalie Harp, this perfect person… who was born in San Diego.”

“Donald Trump doesn’t seem to know that most of the Trump voters in California live within the blast radius of a nuclear weapon aimed at San Diego,” he added. “Every Senate Republican stayed silent about this today. Every Republican member of the House of Representatives stayed silent about this today, including Congressman Darrell Issa, who currently represents the San Diego area.”