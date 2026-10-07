Jimmy Fallon Mocks Republicans for Midterm Results Predictions: ‘Sounds Like the 3 Stages of Appearing on ‘Hot Ones”

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As polling continues to indicate a good showing for Democrats in next month’s midterms, Jimmy Fallon is having a laugh at how Republicans themselves are describing the state of things. According to the NBC host, it all sounds like an episode of “Hot Ones.”

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon immediately zeroed in on November’s elections, and how bad the numbers are looking for the GOP.

“The midterms are less than a month away, and Republicans are saying the election is a five-alarm fire, catastrophic, and the bottom is falling out,” he noted. “It’s not good when your campaign sounds like the three stages of appearing on ‘Hot Ones.’”

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The late night host then joked that even Trump supporters in media are struggling to make the outlook seem optimistic.

“Even Fox News was like, ‘We’re giving it all we got, Captain. We can’t spin it anymore!’” Fallon joked, putting on a Scottish accent.

Fallon also poked fun at the president’s current approval ratings, quipping that they’re “somewhere between three-minute Hulu ads and getting raisins on Halloween,” before having a laugh at the president’s latest call for reporters to be arrested for coverage that he doesn’t like.

“Reporters aren’t worried. They’re like, ‘If we can sit through a 2-hour Trump speech, we can handle prison. Yeah, we’re good,’” Fallon joked. “Trump’s mad because reporters said his Ohio rally was small. Well, they didn’t technically say it was small. They just said ‘It’s cute.’”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.