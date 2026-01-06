Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Received a Death Threat on Last Day in Congress: ‘Politics Has Not Been a Safe Place for Me’

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s final day in Congress wasn’t without some drama, as the representative from Georgia shared she faced a death threat on Monday.

Rep. Greene (R-Ga.) appeared on “The Source With Kaitlan Collins,” where she explained she was looking forward to becoming a private citizen again, given the many death threats she has faced since entering public life.

“I’ve been asked that over and over again, and I’ve said it over and over again, no, I have no plans to run for any other political seat at this time,” she told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “You know, politics has not been a safe place for me.”

She continued: “Today, on my last day in office, we received another death threat on my life and had to talk with Capitol Police about that. And it’s extremely unfortunate, and, you know, it’s something that I’ve brought up over and over again, how many death threats that I’ve had, not only on myself, but also on my family.”

Per the congresswoman, she has faced everything from “swatting” to “pipe bomb threats.”

“I’ve brought that up because it’s extremely important to talk about,” Greene said. “Serving in Congress or serving the American people at any capacity, whether it’s local, state or federal level, should not come at such a high cost.”

This is not the first time Greene has spoken out about the harassment she has faced in the wake of her fallout with President Donald Trump. Back in December, Greene claimed the president showed her “no sympathy” after receiving MAGA death threats, which came about after he labeled her a “traitor” for going against her party.

“He was extremely, I won’t repeat what he said, but it was extremely unkind. No sympathy, no care,” Greene said during a December appearance on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” “I literally was shocked — shocked that he was so unkind and accusatory.”

After Trump shared that he had rescinded his endorsement of Greene, she announced her resignation from Congress, explaining she had “too much self-respect and dignity.” She also added that she would not be “a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Despite her resignation from Congress, this is not the last we’ll see of Greene, as she’s also booked a return appearance on “The View” for Jan. 7.