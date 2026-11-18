Megyn Kelly warned that the ongoing war in Iran could have major political consequences for Republicans in 2028, arguing that Democrats could have a clear path to the White House if the conflict is still dragging on by the next presidential election.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the podcast host discussed Vice President JD Vance’s recent Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham about the Iran War, focusing on the uncertainty surrounding how and when the conflict might end. She argued that Iran’s ability to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could leave the Trump administration facing mounting economic and political pressure.

“They don’t know how to get us out of there. That’s the truth,” Kelly said, describing Iran as dug in and aware that disruptions to the global oil supply are causing Americans pain at the gas pump. She also suggested that Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz could give Tehran leverage over President Donald Trump.

Kelly then turned to the 2028 election, predicting that a prolonged conflict would be a major liability for Republicans.

“If the Iran war is still going on in 2028, the Republicans will 100% be losing the White House in the presidential election,” she said. “It will be easy, or just all the Democrats have to do is nominate someone not totally insane.”

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She floated Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as a potential Democratic nominee, while also pointing to Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom, who recently won a Senate seat in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1982. Kelly said she would be taking a serious look at Colom’s potential as a national candidate, comparing his opportunity to Barack Obama’s rapid rise to the presidency after serving just two years in the Senate.

Kelly also addressed what she described as growing anxiety among Americans about potential threats to the U.S. homeland, including cyber attacks, disruptions to critical infrastructure and domestic unrest.

“I think we’re all feeling it,” she said. “They’re worried about something like a bomb, like an attack on the U.S. homeland. They’re worried about cyber attacks affecting their bank account, something more intimately close to them, their medical records, their email, stuff that is private to them that they don’t want out or exposed, their livelihood, and they’re worried about unrest, unrest domestically by their fellow Americans.”

“What if somebody shuts down the electric grid?” she asked, describing the concern as one she hears more and more frequently from so-called “normies”

“This used to be more of a fringe concern, like print out a map of all the routes to your families and friends’ houses,” she continued. “And now people are really starting to wonder: Do I need to print out a map to all my important locations? Do I need to actually print out all the phone numbers of my friends and my family and all that? Like, should I be doing that right now?”

Her comments come as the Trump administration continues to face questions about the duration and consequences of the Iran conflict from both sides of the aisle. During the Fox interview, Vance acknowledged that he cannot predict when the fighting and disruptions to shipping will end.