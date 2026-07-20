Megyn Kelly Is Giddy About Kamala Harris Possibly Running for President Again: ‘You Go, Girl’

Megyn Kelly is giddy at the possibility of Kamala Harris running for president again.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host could hardly contain her joy while discussing reports that Harris may throw her hat into the ring to run for president again after losing to Donald Trump in 2024. It was clearly an idea she was fond of because she felt like it was a guaranteed win for Republicans.

“There are already major developments in the race to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2028. We’re rooting, of course, for Kamala to give it another go, and it does sound like that may be happening,” Kelly said. “Because look at this headline from New York Magazine this morning: ‘Like It or Not, Kamala Harris Is the Front-runner.’ You go, girl. You got this. Don’t believe the naysayers. Look at New York Magazine. They are acknowledging you’re the frontrunner. That’s right. Despite cackling through a billion dollars in 107 days, only to fail by losing every single swing state, the Democrats are seriously considering giving Kamala Harris another. I love them so much. Thank you, Democrats.”

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She added: “Let her run! The more America saw Kamala Harris, of course, the less they liked her as a presidential candidate, but who cares? Because she’s a woman and she’s black, and if you are a Democrat, that’s all that matters. But Harris’s advisers somehow came to the opposite conclusion that she was building momentum with voters, determining that the problem for her in losing was simply that she didn’t have enough time to show America who she really was. The problem is not that we got to know her and didn’t like her, is that we didn’t get to know her.”

Kelly made her position on Harris clear throughout the 108 days she ran in opposition of Trump in the election following Joe Biden’s dropout. Back in 2024, the SiriusXM host even went so far as to say that electing Harris as president of the United States would only set women back.

“This person is weak and she is stupid,” Kelly said. “She is not a smart person and far from a deep thinker. She will get eaten alive by Putin and Xi. No one will fear us. She cannot make decisions. The 3 a.m. phone call will leave her paralyzed with fear and indecision. She will fail in her negotiations with our adversaries because she cannot think on her feet. The presidency is not a job you can do for four years with training wheels.”

She finished: “They say Kamala Harris will break barriers as the first woman president, but her election will set women back decades because she is not a smart person.”

Kelly is still clearly rooted deeply in the conservative side of politics but has suffered her own falling out with President Trump in the last few months surrounding the war with Iran. The host is clearly looking to the future and the hopes of the next president also being a Republican.