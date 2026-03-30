Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Lindsey Graham’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Disney World Visit Amid Iran War Troop Deployment | Video

Megyn Kelly eviscerated Lindsey Graham after photos made the rounds of the South Carolina senator enjoying a day at Disney World as U.S. troops made ready to deploy to Iran.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host tore into Graham for taking a vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth as the war reaches new heights. Kelly marveled at the “tone deaf” decision to go to Disney World after being one of the main politicians pushing for the new conflict in the Middle East.

“What is Lindsey Graham doing to support those troops and the families who are preparing to put their lives on the line? He’s at Disney World,” Kelly said. “A single man with no wife, children, or grandchildren has now been spotted at Disney in multiple photos. Here’s one where he’s pouring, I don’t know, coffee [or] water? And there’s another where he is walking around with a bubble wand. A bubble wand. How old is Lindsey Graham, 70? Look at him. There he is in the middle of Disney with a bubble wand. I’m sorry, but motherf–ker!”

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She added: “Our troops are about to deploy, and are deploying right now because you pushed our president into it. President Trump has agency, not excusing him, but let’s be honest – Lindsey Graham pushed this more than anyone, and the nerve to then go blow bubbles at Disney while our troops are endangering themselves because he wanted them to. I just find this so heartless, so f–king tone deaf.”

Kelly – a longtime supporter of President Trump – has been a vocal detractor toward the new war. From the moment the news broke, the SiriusXM host has wondered what the point of U.S. risking soldiers’ lives in new strikes and called out the politicians he really thought were the masterminds of getting the country embroiled in a new war.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said on her show after the first strikes. “I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. They seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”