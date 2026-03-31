Megyn Kelly defended that Kristi Noem’s alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski was justified after reports surfaced that her husband, Bryon Noem, was secretly cross-dressing as a woman.

“I feel for Kristi Noem, it puts a totally different spin on the affair she’s allegedly been having with Corey Lewandowski,” Kelly said Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“Who could blame her? It feels almost noble at this point,” Kelly continued. “I mean, like, it’s not noble. They’re both married and have children … I’m just saying it definitely gives a different look at it, because you never know what’s going on in someone’s marriage.”

Pulling back just a bit, Kelly mentioned that Noem supposedly knew nothing about her husband’s extracurricular activities and, therefore, shouldn’t get a pass for her alleged extramarital affair.

“She’s suggesting she didn’t know,” Kelly said. “So, I guess, technically, it wouldn’t justify the affair. But even if you don’t know, don’t you know as a wife?”

Weeks after Donald Trump’s administration ousted Noem from her role as Secretary of Homeland Security, reports surfaced that her husband has been posting photos of himself cross-dressing. In a statement to The New York Post, representation for Noem said she is “devastated” by the allegations, which include claims that Bryon secretly lives a double life dressing up in women’s clothing and chatting with fetish models online.

During her segment, Kelly gave her opinion on the matter while showing alleged images of Bryon at the center of the controversy.

“That level of breast enhancement and perversion, though he’s not wearing a wig, and by the way, his face is all over the photos,” Kelly said. “He’s not even trying to hide his identity as the spouse of the Department of Homeland security chief. Here he is in another one of his little outfits with the same giant fake breasts giving a kissy face … I don’t know what that is, but I can speak for all women in America when I say we don’t want to see our husband doing it.”

Watch Kelly’s fully commentary above.