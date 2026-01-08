Mike Pence Slams Trump White House’s Jan. 6 Website as ‘Very Offensive’ and ‘Deeply Wrong’ | Video

Mike Pence didn’t mince his words when commenting on the Trump administration’s recently launched Jan. 6 website, slamming the new site as “very offensive.”

The former vice president spoke with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday evening, a day after the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which President Donald Trump commemorated with a webpage that blasted Pence as a coward and an alleged saboteur.

When asked if he had a response to the name-calling, Pence said, “The first time he called me that was five years ago yesterday. And I didn’t have time for it then, and I don’t have time for it now.”

He continued: “But, what I will address is, I think it’s very offensive that the White House used taxpayer dollars and a taxpayer website to blame Capitol Hill police for what happened on January 6th. I understand the revisionist history that the president has tried to promote, but I think the overwhelming majority of American people know what they saw that day. And I know what I saw that day.”

Per Pence, he felt it was “deeply wrong” of the White House to try to push the blame for the riot onto Capitol Hill police, given it was their “courage [that] brought an end to the violence.”

Watch Pence’s interview highlight below.

Pence isn’t the only politician to condemn the website following its launch on Tuesday. Nancy Pelosi — who was also name-checked on the site for allegedly “branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’” — denounced Trump’s rewrite of January 6, 2021.

“How many times did I hear they were going to put a bullet in my f-word head,” Pelosi asked in a hearing held by House Democrats. “That’s what I heard on TV while we were seeing this on TV. The one thing I knew when we saw that on TV was that, despite what anybody would say, we would go to the floor that night and show the world that the Congress of the United States – that our democracy – had survived the insurrection that the United States president had incited.”