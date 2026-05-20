‘Morning Joe’ Warns America’s New ‘Political Infrastructure’ Is AI Tech Bros ‘Buying Elections’ | Video

MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” spent some time Wednesday talking about the new trend of AI companies and Silicon Valley millionaires and billionaires becoming key political campaign contributors, with host Joe Scarborough warning that they are “buying elections.”

“If you just scan who contributed last night to [political] races. There are these outside groups, and right now you’ve got these tech bros who have gone decidedly far right, MAGA right, on woke issues,” Scarborough explained. “Right now, you have Andreessen Horowitz being the largest contributors in American politics, and they’re piling all their money toward MAGA candidates right now.”

“Expect that money to be flying all over the place,” Scarborough warned. The “Morning Joe” host pointed specifically at the current Senate race in Alabama.

“Same thing [happened] in an Alabama primary last night for Senate [between] three unknowns,” Scarborough said. “Who came out ahead? The guy that had crypto bros dumping millions and millions of dollars in an Alabama race that nobody knows anything about.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

Scarborough said that crypto millionaires and AI investors are not just following a trend set by their fellow millionaires and billionaires, but that they are creating an entire new political system right under the surface of American politics.

“This is the new political infrastructure,” Scarborough said. “Where AI, tech bros, tech monopolists, crypto kings, they’re coming in and they’re buying elections. And they did it last night quietly.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, meanwhile, succinctly slammed President Trump’s endorsement of Texas Senate hopeful Ken Paxton, in spite of what “Morning Joe” panelist David Drucker called Paxton’s “10-piece luggage set of scandal.” Brzezinski noted that American presidents always have “a purpose” behind their endorsements, before addressing Trump’s statement about Paxton.

“President Trump made this announcement, saying Paxton is ‘a true MAGA warrior,’” Brzezinski said, adding, “He also posted as to why he didn’t endorse [Paxton Republican opponent John] Cornyn. ‘He was not supportive of me when times were tough.’ Okay.”