Mika Brzezinski Fact-Checks ‘Wretched’ Fauci Hearing: ‘Simply Grotesque’

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“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski fact-checked Republicans’ Wednesday questioning of Anthony Fauci at a senate hearing in Washington, D.C., calling it a “wretched performance” that refused to acknowledge President Trump‘s role in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday’s wretched performance by Senate Republicans was the latest in a long, pathetic attempt by members of a political cult that has spent six years trying to desperately avert Americans’ eyes from the real perpetrators of COVID lies: President Donald Trump and his spineless minions in Congress,” she said on Thursday. The MS NOW anchor then launched into a detailed recounting of the false claims and incorrect predictions Trump made throughout the early months of 2020.

“In February [of 2020], Trump predicted the virus would go away by April,” Brzezinski noted. “In March, the president told worried Republican senators to just stay calm because it will ‘go away.’ That’s a quote. Trump spent much of that month ignoring warnings from the best scientists across the world by declaring that the untested use of a malaria drug to treat Covid-19 could be the biggest game changer in the history of medicine. His own White House had to warn soon after that using this untested drug to treat the virus was dangerous.”

“Screaming Republicans somehow neglected yesterday to once again place blame where it belonged — at the feet of their cult leader,” she continued. You can watch the full “Morning Joe” article yourself in the video below.

Brzezinski went on to further torch Republicans, accusing them of being too afraid to hold Trump accountable for his decisions in 2020 in the same manner they are going after Fauci.

“They’re too scared. They were too busy performing for him,” she stated. “While these crazed remedies and delusional denials were trotted out by Trump at his bizarre daily press conferences, 1.2 million Americans died of a Covid virus that Trump said would go away miraculously in April of 2020.”

“A year of delusional decisions coming from the White House did not produce a miracle cure,” Brzezinski added. “Republicans cherry-picking parts of Fauci’s diaries to pose for cameras while screaming vulgarities at a man who spent a career trying to save American lives show the party to be hypocritical, out of touch and irredeemable on the subject of Covid.”

“They know better,” she concluded. “Ignoring the president’s steady stream of lies on hiding this virus from the American people is just simply grotesque.”