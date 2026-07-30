Seth Meyers Roasts Trump for Saying Planes Didn’t Exist During His Father’s Time

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President Trump asserted this week that “they didn’t have planes” during the days of his father’s business ventures, which gave Seth Meyers a good laugh on Wednesday night. The NBC host was quick to remind viewers that Trump’s father died in the ’90s.

The president’s statement happened at a rally he hosted on Monday, meant to address auto workers in Michigan. During his speech, Trump boasted about his father, saying that “he didn’t want planes — they didn’t have planes in those days. I don’t think.”

“Yeah, they didn’t have planes back then. You have to remember, this was in the 1800s, when Trump’s father was born,” Meyers joked. “He was best friends with Grover Cleveland and John D. Rockefeller. And wait, what the f–k am I talking about? Trump’s father died in 1999! I’m pretty sure they invented planes before season three of ‘Sex and the City.’”

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Indeed, Trump’s father was born in 1905, two years after the first plane was invented by the Wright brothers. The first jet debuted in 1939, and first jet airliner in 1952. So yes, by the time Trump’s father was an adult businessman, they definitely did have planes.

Meyers wasn’t surprised that Trump got that wrong though. The “Late Night” host also immediately reminded viewers that “Trump’s ideas about the history of transportation are all over the place.” The president once even talked of airports in the Revolutionary War, during a 2019 speech.

“[The army] took over the airports. It did everything it had to do,” he said at the time.

“Yeah, we all remember the famous Battle of LaGuardia, where Washington and his men crossed from Terminal A to Terminal B and surprised the British army that was camped out at the Shake Shack,” Meyers mocked.

“So you think there were airports in the 1700s, but no planes until after your father died in 1999?” he continued. “‘Yeah, back then there were no planes. It was just Cinnabon and Hudson News, and the soldiers couldn’t text their wives because their phones died, and it was hard to find an outlet!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.