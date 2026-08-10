Joe Scarborough Thinks Democrats Are ‘Fumbling the Football on the 2-Yard Line’ Ahead of Midterms

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“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed elected Democrats on Monday morning for refusing to denounce the extremist views of some of the party’s most contentious figures this year, arguing that the political party is “fumbling the football at the two-yard line” just like it did in 2024.

The subject of the Monday morning segment was Wisconsin state assemblywoman and gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who previously called for the police to be abolished and for Thanksgiving to be cancelled. Scarborough, for his part, marveled at mainstream Democrats’ reluctance to distance themselves from candidates like Hong.

“The Democratic Party has a choice to make,” Scarborough explained. “I said this day-in and day-out leading up to Kamala Harris’ election. You couldn’t watch an NFL game without seeing 300 ‘Taxpayers are going to pay for trans surgeries for convicts’ ads on NFL games.”

“Even though [Democrats] still pretend that did not move viewers, I think the Trump campaign spent $30 million on those ads, and it moved working class men, working class white men, working class Black men, working class Hispanic men,” the MS NOW host noted. “It just did, and the Democrats had their head in the sand.”

“This is not about me,” the former Republican Florida congressman added. “This is about the Democrats, once again, fumbling the football on the two-yard line when they have a chance to make great gains, but being … too woke to call out the obvious. I swear to God, it’s really crazy that we’re even having this conversation.”

Scarborough argued that Democrats need to focus on promoting candidates with mainstream economic views during this year’s midterm election cycle, rather than siding with candidates who have extremist social and anti-Israel positions.

“There’s nothing wrong with the Democrats supporting economic justice. There’s nothing wrong with the Democrats supporting cutting taxes, or getting rid of the Trump taxes and making billionaires pay more,” he said. “That’s a legitimate mainstream debate for people to have. Health care for all! Health care is unaffordable. That is something most Americans would agree with.”

“I don’t need people telling me, ‘Oh, you have to just turn a blind eye to people saying that women getting raped on Oct. 7 didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.’ Americans aren’t going to support that,” Scarborough continued. “If somebody [talks about] going to a [pro-Hamas] rally the day after Hamas slaughters more Jews than any time since the Holocaust, it’s OK for Chuck Schumer, it’s OK for Hakeem Jeffries to call that despicable and demand that people distance themselves from that.”

“Why are we bringing this up now?” he asked in conclusion. “Because it seems an awful lot like what was happening in 2024 when Democrats couldn’t get out of their own way to win an election they should have won!”