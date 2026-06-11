‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump’s Inflation Brush-Off: ‘Nowhere Near Where the American People Are’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough torched President Donald Trump on Thursday for failing to “meet voters where they are” when it comes to the economy.

The segment in question began with a clip of President Trump being asked about the latest inflation numbers, which he said are “great.” Those comments drew the ire and confusion of Scarborough, as well as his fellow MS NOW panelists, and caused him to reflect on a visit he paid to former President Bill Clinton following the Democratic Party’s numerous political setbacks in late 2024.

“I asked him, I said, ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘Democrats didn’t meet voters where they were. They got defined as being focused on issues that 99% of Americans aren’t obsessed with,’” Scarborough recalled. “Bill Clinton said, ‘They have to focus on where Americans are.’ That’s the economy.”

“The president is nowhere near where the American people are,” the former Republican Florida congressman then observed. You can watch the full segment yourself in the video below.

Scarborough went on to recap the arc of Trump’s second presidential term so far, beginning with his return to office in January 2025.

“He virtually seemed unstoppable. That all changed going into the fall with the Epstein Files and continued [from there]. Think about 2026. You’re supposed to meet voters where they are,” Scarborough said. “It’s been an extraordinarily chaotic year in American culture and politics. What’s happened in 2026? Minneapolis, Venezuela, Cuba, Greenland again, the Iran War, China, the Reflecting Pool obsession.”

“2026 has been the president moving from one [idea to another],” he added. “I think the president is looking at his legacy and not looking at the midterms.”

“During the campaigns, he gets it. He knows what itch to scratch for voters. [But he] couldn’t be further from where voters are in 2026 than any politician I’ve seen in a very long time,” Scarborough concluded. “We could go on and on and on. [But he’s saying] nothing about the economy that really connects with voters.”