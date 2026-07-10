‘Morning Joe’ Eviscerates ICE for Latest Killing: ‘Gunning Down People in the Streets of America’

The hosts of “Morning Joe” are horrified by the latest ICE killing, this time in the streets of Houston.

The MS NOW panel minced no words on Friday over the Department of Homeland Security’s claim that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo weaponized his car and tried to run over an agent, noting how it sounded awfully familiar to prior explanations from the government.

“It’s always been a lie before. I mean, when they gunned down Renée Good through her side window, they claimed that she weaponized,” Joe Scarborough recalled. “It was a total lie, but that total lie spread by ICE agents. That total lie was spread by Kristi Noem. That total lie was spread by right-wing media people. That lie about the shooting down or the gunning down of Renée Good through the side window spread by the entire MAGA ecosystem, and it was disgusting.”

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He then immediately pointed out that body cam footage outright proved said lies, before losing it over the situation at large: “I don’t think we’ve grown numb to this. I think people in the White House have grown numb to this … You’re gunning down people in the streets of America. This is not going well!”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski added that ICE “traumatizes and terrorizes communities” with these killings, while Scarborough further called out the potential political repercussions.

“Politically, it’s horrible for you! And yet, you just continue,” he shared. “And as we have said here from the very beginning, you will never get the numbers that you want to get. This is politically not sustainable.”

Salgado Araujo was shot to death during a traffic stop in Houston on Tuesday. DHS officials have since said the victim was not their intended target, but that they still were acting in self-defense.