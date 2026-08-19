‘Morning Joe’ Torches Mike Johnson’s Mixed Messaging to Americans: ‘They’ve Got No Message’

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“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough trashed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Wednesday morning over his recent comments about the U.S. economy and the Iran War, remarking, “Sometimes, it’s just better to stay at home.”

Johnson told reporters this week that President Trump and Republicans had primed the U.S. economy to “take off like a rocket” at the start of the year, but that their efforts have been hampered by the breakout of the Iran War. At the same time, he also defended the war itself as something America “had” to do. Scarborough, for his part, took issue with those comments.

“Even if the war were to end today, there’s still major issues at play,” the “Morning Joe” host noted. “The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond spiked on Tuesday to 5.3%. That’s the highest level since the 2008 crash and, as the New York Times notes, the move was driven by investor angst over stubborn inflation, unsustainable government deficits and a debt that’s about to hit $40 trillion. That’s unsustainable.”

“Sometimes, it’s just better to stay at home,” he advised the Speaker of the House. “Mike Johnson did himself no favor by going, ‘Well, we would have had a good economy except for, well, this totally unnecessary war that we Republicans started, that everybody warned us for the past 47 years not to start.’”

Scarborough continued to lament the state of the American economy and torched elected Republicans like Johnson for their part in the shaping of it.

“When gas prices are higher, fertilizer prices are higher, and when fertilizer prices are higher, food’s higher, and when food’s higher, grocery bill’s higher,” he noted. “Even before this unnecessary war was started, health care costs were higher. So what did Republicans do? They passed a bill that slashed health care in red state America, in blue state America.”

The MS NOW host added that Johnson did not just reinforce Republicans’ failure to effectively communicate with the American people this year, but that the House Speaker chose the “worst message” to send to voters at this time.

“They’ve got no message,” Scarborough said of Republicans. “But I would say the worst message right now is to go out and actually say to a microphone, ‘Your family would be doing much better if we had listened to every expert over the last generation and not launched an unnecessary war in Iran.’”