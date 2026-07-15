Joe Scarborough Leads 6-Minute Rant After Mike Johnson Brushes Off Maine ICE Shooting

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough launched into an impassioned six-minute rant Wednesday morning over Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s dismissal of the latest ICE killing in Maine, telling the Louisiana congressman, “You know exactly what happened.”

On Monday, 25-year-old Colombian immigrant Joan Sebastian Guerrero was shot and killed in a vehicle by an ICE agent in Biddeford, Maine. Johnson, for his part, was asked why the ICE agent responsible was seemingly not wearing a bodycam during the incident, to which Johnson said that he would be reserving “judgment” because he was not yet aware of the details surrounding the incident.

“I’m not going to comment on it because I don’t know, and you guys can mock me for not knowing that,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “I worked about 22 hours in the last few days, and I did not get the briefing on that yet. I will this morning.”

“I’m not going to mock you for it, Mike. I’m just going to call you a liar because that’s what you are. You know exactly what happened. You know what happened in Minneapolis,” Scarborough said in response to Johnson’s comments. “You understand that un-American actions are continuing to accelerate across America, while [Maine Senator] Susan Collins votes for $70 billion in ICE funding that has no reforms attached to it.”

“You have Americans being gunned down in the streets of Minneapolis by masked men. That’s un-American,” he continued. “You have fathers, husbands, grandfathers being gunned down in Houston, gunned down in the street for no reason in Biddleford, Maine, and the killers whisked away. No justice. No investigations, no real investigations allowed [for] local authorities who have seen their city streets being turned into killing zones.”

Scarborough went on to reference Ronald Reagan’s farewell speech as president, in which he emphasized the importance of immigrants to the past, present and future success of America.

“He used his farewell speech to America talking about the importance of immigrants coming to this country, like the fathers, like the sons, like the husbands, like the workers that you’re allowing to be gunned down by ICE,” Scarborough remarked. “What happens afterwards? The killers are whisked away, and they’re protected from justice, just like King George III would surely protect royal troops that gunned down patriots 250 years ago.”

“Those people driving into their country clubs with ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ license plates on their Maseratis, maybe they should take those off and understand that, if they still support this administration and their actions, then they actually are on the side of King George III,” he argued. “They actually are on the side of the people that conservatives once called ‘jackbooted thugs.’”

“They are the ones that are allowing the killings to go on in the streets of America, based on faulty identification and no due process,” the MS NOW host concluded. “Maybe Democrats need to be the ones to start flying the flag of ‘Don’t Tread on Me.’”