Seth Meyers Warns Trump’s Address ‘Could Be Literally Anything’ From Bombing Cuba to White House Decor

President Trump is set to address the nation on Thursday, though it’s unclear what the topic of said speech will be. The mystery amuses “Late Night” host Seth Meyers though, as he joked on Tuesday night that it “could be literally anything.”

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host first joked that it’ll be “so nice” to “finally” have a chance to hear what the president is thinking. Meyers very much deadpanned the punchline, given that Trump’s thoughts aren’t exactly closed off to the American public, thanks to his Truth Social account.

“You know, I used to dread these addresses, but it could be literally anything from ‘We’re bombing Cuba’ to ‘I’m going to glue some more crap to the White House,’” Meyers joked.

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Speaking of that social media account, Meyers also used his monologue to call out a Truth Social post from the president on Monday, in which he declared the Strait of Hormuz open, with or without Iran, and said “the USA will be from this point forward known as the guardian of the Hormuz Strait.”

“And if there’s one thing the rest of the world can trust us to do, it’s protect a body of water,” Meyers joked as an image of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool appeared onscreen.

Said body of water saw an algae outbreak and paint peeling earlier this year, after Trump’s renovations to it, drawing nationwide criticism.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers poked fun at “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt’s recent promise to Trump that “most of America is praying for you.”

“Oh, I don’t know. Praying about you, sure,” Meyers quipped.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.