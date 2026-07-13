President Trump to Make Primetime Address Thursday

President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime address to the nation on Thursday, setting up another potential programming decision for broadcast and cable networks.

“Donald Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern,” Trump’s Truth Social account posted Monday. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump did not say what he plans to discuss, though the announcement comes as tensions with Iran escalated over the weekend following a new round of U.S. military strikes and continued fighting in the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement gives broadcast news divisions several days to determine whether to carry the president’s remarks live on their flagship networks or keep regularly scheduled primetime entertainment programming in place. While major presidential addresses are often carried across linear TV, those decisions are made independently by each network based on the anticipated news value of the remarks and their potential impact on viewers.

The advance notice of Thursday’s speech gives network executives time to weigh their editorial and programming options. Cable news networks will likely air the address in full, while the broadcast networks will decide whether to interrupt their primetime schedules or direct viewers to their streaming and digital news platforms.

The White House has not released additional details about the speech or indicated for how long the president is expected to speak. Whether the address results in widespread broadcast coverage may depend on whether the administration signals significant policy announcements before Thursday evening.