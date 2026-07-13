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Israeli Settlers Attack CNN Journalists as They Report on Anniversary of West Bank Killing

Four settlers were arrested after attacking CNN and other independent journalists’ cars while commemorating the one-year anniversary of 20-year-old Sayfollah Musallet’s death

Israeli settlers attack car full of CNN journalists while reporting in the West Bank (Credit: CNN)

A group of Israeli settlers attacked a CNN crew over the weekend as the journalists commemorated the first anniversary of 20-year-old Sayfollah Musallet’s death — all while the reporters were accompanied by the man’s father.

Kamel Musallet was visiting the West Bank spot where his son, an American citizen, was killed with the news network on Saturday. But “within seconds,” settlers descended upon them.

“This solemn sacred moment won’t last,” CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported. “Within seconds, we spot a car speeding towards us.”

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As the crew tried to drive away, four settlers blocked the dirt path and approached the car armed with clubs and a knife. The settlers slashed the car tires of the armored vehicle; a group of independent journalists and activists were in the car behind the CNN crew, but their car was not armored. Footage from that car showed the clubs cracking the glass windshield and making dents in the doors.

More settlers met them later down the road, blocking the path, chasing the vehicle and hitting the armored car with clubs. The CNN crew called the military, but settlers had gotten to them first.

“These soldiers are only interested in harassing us, refusing to take action against the settlers,” the anchor said as one of the soldiers flipped off the camera. A commander of a different battalion arrived later, saying, “We will take care of it.” Four settlers were ultimately arrested, according to the Israeli police.

Earlier this year, MS NOW reporter David Noriega noted that this violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians has gotten worse since the United States’ war with Iran began.

When he visited the same part of the West Bank with Musallet earlier this year, they were also attacked by settlers. Noriega and his crew asked Musallet to take them as close as he could to the land in question; it was not long before the crew was spotted and a vehicle started speeding toward them, as well as a group of settlers.

Afterward, Musallet told Noriega, “They knew you guys were press, but they didn’t care. They’re not afraid.”

David Noriega appears as a guest on the March 31, 2026 edition of "All In with Chris Hayes" (MS NOW)
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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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