Israeli Settlers Attack CNN Journalists as They Report on Anniversary of West Bank Killing

A group of Israeli settlers attacked a CNN crew over the weekend as the journalists commemorated the first anniversary of 20-year-old Sayfollah Musallet’s death — all while the reporters were accompanied by the man’s father.

Kamel Musallet was visiting the West Bank spot where his son, an American citizen, was killed with the news network on Saturday. But “within seconds,” settlers descended upon them.

“This solemn sacred moment won’t last,” CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported. “Within seconds, we spot a car speeding towards us.”

As the crew tried to drive away, four settlers blocked the dirt path and approached the car armed with clubs and a knife. The settlers slashed the car tires of the armored vehicle; a group of independent journalists and activists were in the car behind the CNN crew, but their car was not armored. Footage from that car showed the clubs cracking the glass windshield and making dents in the doors.

More settlers met them later down the road, blocking the path, chasing the vehicle and hitting the armored car with clubs. The CNN crew called the military, but settlers had gotten to them first.

“These soldiers are only interested in harassing us, refusing to take action against the settlers,” the anchor said as one of the soldiers flipped off the camera. A commander of a different battalion arrived later, saying, “We will take care of it.” Four settlers were ultimately arrested, according to the Israeli police.

One year after Saif Musallet – an American citizen – was killed by settlers, his father made the dangerous journey to the site where he was beaten to death.

Within minutes, Israeli settlers armed with clubs, rocks & a knife descended on us.

4 settlers were arrested, but Saif's… pic.twitter.com/AedDh0I6ju — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 13, 2026

Earlier this year, MS NOW reporter David Noriega noted that this violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians has gotten worse since the United States’ war with Iran began.

When he visited the same part of the West Bank with Musallet earlier this year, they were also attacked by settlers. Noriega and his crew asked Musallet to take them as close as he could to the land in question; it was not long before the crew was spotted and a vehicle started speeding toward them, as well as a group of settlers.

Afterward, Musallet told Noriega, “They knew you guys were press, but they didn’t care. They’re not afraid.”