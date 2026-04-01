MS NOW Reporter and Crew Chased Off West Bank Land by Israeli Settlers | Video

During Tuesday night’s edition of “All In with Chris Hayes,” MS NOW reporter David Noriega reported on the current state of the West Bank while sharing footage of him and his camera crew being chased away by Israeli settlers.

Reporting from the Palestinian village of Jalud, Noriega offered insight into a wave of violence that has broken out in the wake of the death of a young Israeli settler in a vehicle collision.

“Those attacks are just one part of a recent explosion in settler violence meant to push Palestinians off their land,” Noriega explained. “We went to the West Bank to speak to victims of settler attacks in three different villages. And we encountered a group of settlers ourselves.” Noriega noted that this violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians has reportedly gotten worse since the United States’ war with Iran began.

At least six Palestinians have reportedly been shot dead by Israeli settlers since then. Noriega noted that the violence has been officially condemned by the Israeli government, while adding that many Palestinians and human rights groups report that the perpetrators of the violence have yet to be held accountable for their actions. Noriega, consequently, spent time with Kamel Musallet, the father of Sayfollah Musallet, an American citizen who was reportedly beaten to death by Israeli settlers in July 2025 near his family’s land in the West Bank.

“I feel that the Israeli settlers are taking advantage of this war now, and they’re going into more areas and they’re trying to take more land because nobody’s stopping them,” Musallat’s father told Noriega. “I haven’t been to the place where my son was killed. I can’t reach there because it’s dangerous for me to go there. If I go there, settlers will come and most likely attack me.”

Noriega and his crew asked Musallat to take them as close as he could to the land in question. It was not long before the MS NOW crew was spotted and a vehicle started speeding toward them, as well as a group of settlers. Noriega and co. ran back to their vehicle and drove away, in footage shared during his report Tuesday night. Afterward, Musallat told Noriega, “They knew you guys were press, but they didn’t care. They’re not afraid.”

“Reviewing our footage, we noticed that several of the settlers who chased us armed with clubs and stones appeared to be minors,” Noriega reported. “After a few minutes, they returned to the valley.”

“David, that was incredible reporting and thank you for doing it,” “All In” host Chris Hayes told Noriega after the report aired. The MS NOW segment was shown just days after a group of soldiers with the Israel Defense Forces assaulted and detained a CNN crew in the West Bank last week. The members of that reserve battalion were subsequently suspended.

You can watch the full MS NOW video yourself above.