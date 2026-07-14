Seth Meyers Suggests Banning Politicians From Meme Use After Nancy Mace’s Response to Lindsey Graham’s Death

Rep. Nancy Mace responded to the death of South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham with a meme this week, and at this point, Seth Meyers thinks it’s time to simply ban politicians from using memes.

In this particular instance, Mace posted a clip from “The Godfather Part III,” in which Al Pacino’s character says “Just when I thought I was, I was out, they pull me back in.” When asked what she meant by that, Mace called it “a little self-deprecating humor.” She has previously run for governor of South Carolina, and said she is considering running for Graham’s Senate seat.

“I just think we need to ban politicians from posting memes,” Meyers said. “This is almost as bad as when Trump posted a meme of himself on Mount Rushmore that looked like the other presidents were trying not to make eye contact with him. Looks like Washington is saying ‘That’s the guy I was telling you about.’”

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Of course, that’s not the only meme mishap that politicians, and specifically the president, have had.

To celebrate “Star Wars Day” last May, the White House shared an AI-generated image of Trump as a super muscly man wielding a lightsaber. The thing is, the lightsaber was red, and even casual “Star Wars” fans know that the red lightsabers are associated with Siths in the franchise — Siths are the villains, of the franchise.

The gaffe came just one day after the White House shared a meme depicting Trump as the Pope, which drew widespread backlash.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.