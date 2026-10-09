‘Morning Joe’ Condemns ‘Beyond Outrageous’ ICE Shooting in NYC: ‘Luck Is Not a Policy’

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“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough fiercely condemned the Thursday shooting of a Dominican man by an ICE agent in New York City, calling the event “beyond outrageous.”

On Thursday, an ICE agent shot at and injured a Dominican man inside an SUV while a young child was in the vehicle’s backseat. The ICE agent involved reportedly fired multiple shots through the front of the man’s windshield. In response, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly called for ICE to vacate the city. On Friday, Scarborough condemned the actions of the ICE agent and the tactics taken by the agency over the past two years.

“Just put yourself in this scene here. You’re in a residential neighborhood. Thursday afternoon. It’s around four o’clock. You’ve gone to pick up your children from school,” Scarborough began. “As school is let out in New York, that’s the time an ICE agent unleashed a hail of gunfire into a car that had a five-year-old baby sitting in the backseat. The man in the car was hit in the neck. He survived. The boy, only by the grace of God, was not hurt.”

The “Morning Joe” host went on to slam the Department of Homeland Security for immediately trying to direct the public focus surrounding the event toward the injured man’s criminal record.

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“Law enforcement agencies like the NYPD have spent years learning a hard lesson that they live by: Don’t shoot at moving cars,” Scarborough continued. “It just puts more people in danger, it just puts more people in the line of fire. Almost every department limits it and most ban it outright, and the reason is simple. Bullets don’t know what children are sitting in the backseat of those cars.”

The former Republican Florida congressman said that ICE is lucky that collateral violence from the event was not inflicted on any nearby residents or children.

“This isn’t about whether immigration law should be enforced,” he explained. “This is about whether enforcing them gives anyone a license to keep gambling with the lives of five-year-old children, with Americans, with immigrants. Twice in Minneapolis. Killing Americans, killing immigrants in Maine, killing immigrants in Houston and now shooting into a car in New York City.”

“ICE got lucky this time. But luck is not a policy,” Scarborough added, noting, “This whole idea about immigration, ‘We’re going to make the streets safe from gangs!’ Really? Why is it that these communities that they were supposedly supposed to protect, they’re actually scared of these ICE agents who act like thugs, who aren’t trained?”

“It is beyond outrageous,” the MS NOW host concluded.