‘Morning Joe’ Thinks Trump Is Doing ‘Everything He Can’ to Help Putin: ‘This War Could Be Over’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough laid into Donald Trump on Monday morning, accusing the American president of aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin in his ongoing war against the Ukraine.

“Trump is doing everything he can do to help Vladimir Putin,” Scarborough said on MS NOW. “At a time when Vladimir Putin finds himself backed into a corner because of an ongoing war in Ukraine, a war that he thought was going to be over in three days [but] continues to drag on year after year.” His remarks came in response to the Trump administration’s decision to once again lift sanctions on Russian oil for the next 30 days.

“The Trump administration has been lying for over a year,” Scarborough told his viewers. “They’ve continued to lie about Russia’s ability. They’ve continued to lie about how strong Russia is. They’ve continued to lie about how strong Vladimir Putin is. Putin’s stability in Russia is at an all-time low right now, and so what do they do? They give him another 30-day lifeline, after lying to the American people about not giving him another 30-day lifeline.”

“It just continues,” the “Morning Joe” host exasperatedly observed.

Scarborough went on to further slam Trump for choosing not to end “the one war he has the power and leverage to end,” arguing that the president could have forced Putin to put a stop to his Ukrainian takeover bid.

“This war could be over. Putin could have been forced to the negotiating table,” he insisted. “I know a lot of people in the past said, ‘Putin is going to do what Putin is going to do.’ A deal could have been struck. Donald Trump himself and people around him continue to despise the freedom fighters, continue to despise the Ukrainians.”

“If they didn’t hate the Ukrainian freedom fighters so much, they wouldn’t have stumbled blindly into Iran thinking that they were going to be able to just knock Iran over in three or four days or in two weeks,” Scarborough added. “The president keeps making up wars that he ended when he won’t end the one war he has the power and leverage to end, and that is the one between Vladimir Putin’s Russian invaders and the Ukrainians.”

“He just refuses to do it,” the “Morning Joe” host concluded.