‘Morning Joe’ Lists Trump Administration’s Many Hypocrisies: ‘Are They Stupid?’ | Video

The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” went through a list of some of the hypocrisies that have punctuated President Trump’s second term, with host Joe Scarborough even going so far as to ask if the president and his allies are “stupid.”

The Tuesday morning segment kicked off with an old clip of Trump criticizing former President Joe Biden for falling asleep on camera at the White House in front of reporters. In the clip, Trump vowed to never be seen falling asleep in front of a camera. That has, however, happened since he retook office, and Scarborough used it as a starting point to highlight Trump’s many other criticisms of the Biden administration.

“Our point’s not that Donald Trump is sleeping in the White House. Our point’s not going to the billions of dollars [the Trump family has made in office],” he explained. “It’s going to be the sheer hypocrisy of followers who literally went on saying ‘Sleepy Joe.’ We’ve got somebody even sleepier in the White House now.”

“The Biden crime family? We’re talking about maybe a couple million dollars versus four billion, five billion, maybe, and then ‘Thanks, Biden!,’ for the gas prices,” Scarborough continued. “We showed clips of Republicans freaking out over gas prices at $3, $3.25, $3.50, and we’re at $4.50 now.”

“These things happen. We’re at a war,” the “Morning Joe” host acknowledged. “But the hypocrisy of Trump followers, the hypocrisy of people who are speaking on his behalf. Are they stupid?”

Scarborough continued to slam Trump and the other members of his cabinet, including Vice President JD Vance, for their criticisms and warnings about former President Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“There is video! We see what you said last year and the year before. We see what you said about Iran. We see what members of Donald Trump’s family said about ‘Donald Trump will never go to Iran. Kamala Harris will,’” Scarborough said. “I mean, the hypocrisy comes so fast that people don’t stop and just show how ridiculous they were a year ago.”

“Their followers, again, just [following] blindly like in a cult,” he continued. “Their followers [are] just going along going, ‘Oh, well, it’s different.’ Yeah, it is different. It’s exponentially worse now.”

“I think it’s not that they’re stupid, I think it’s that they’re shameless,” co-host Jonathan Lemire then said in response to Scarborough’s line of questioning about the Trump administration. “I think that’s the superpower from President Trump and so much of his inner circle.”