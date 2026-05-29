‘Morning Joe’ Slams Tentative Iran War Deal as a $300 Billion ‘Slush Fund for Terrorists’ | Video

“Morning Joe” slammed a reported cease-fire deal between the United States and Iran, calling it a $300 billion “slush fund for terrorists.”

MS NOW host Joe Scarborough heavily criticized President Trump on Friday morning for even considering giving in to Iran’s demands at this point in the conflict. The former Florida Republican congressman noted that the president is entering into the kind of territory that would leave Iran in a much stronger position than it was after the nuclear deal with President Obama, an agreement which Trump has spent years publicly critiquing.

“No other president would enter into a cease deal like this. This is so much weaker than what even Barack Obama was talking about, a deal that Donald Trump just has eviscerated for years,” Scarborough observed. “[The Obama administration] had top experts hammering through the details of a nuclear deal for months, building up to it for years. Here, we’re just sort of winging it and hoping that the Iranians are going to behave in good faith.”

“I can’t see how the president would even accept this deal because, at the end of the day, what’s he walking away with? He’s walking away with a nuclear Iran,” he added. “Talk to anybody that’s dealt with Iran before. What will they tell you? ‘You give them an inch, they’ll take a mile,’ and they won’t give up their nuclear weapons. Why would they here?”

Scarborough continued to lay into Trump for considering Iran’s demands, noting that such a move will likely cause concern not only among many Americans but among Trump’s Republican supporters and allies as well.

“We’re talking about a president who is being asked to agree to a deal that I think will continue to have Republicans in his own party — and I think most everybody that’s concerned about the future of this country — deeply, deeply concerned,” Scarborough said. “Just because he wants to get a deal.”

The “Morning Joe” anchor, once again, negatively compared the current framework for a deal between Trump’s administration and Iran and the one that Obama’s administration orchestrated.

“Instead of $1.4 billion in pallets in cash, we’re talking about a $300 billion windfall that the Iranians are going to make out of this war,” Scarborough explained. “You’d have a slush fund for terrorists. You’d have a slush fund for Hamas. You’d have a slush fund for Hezbollah. You’d have a slush fund for Iran.”

“I don’t see how Donald Trump gives $300 billion to the Iranians just because he started a war that he couldn’t finish,” he ultimately concluded.