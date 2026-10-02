‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner Contest as Pure ‘Corruption’

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The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” could not hide their astonishment Friday during a segment about President Trump’s new cryptocurrency contest to win a dinner reception with him, calling the situation an instance of pure “corruption.”

This week, the company behind Trump’s meme coin ($TRUMP) announced a contest where top holders will be afforded a dinner at the Trump National Golf Club outside Washington featuring three unidentified “legends.” The coin’s top 29 investors will also be granted a VIP reception with the president. While Trump does not own the firm that runs the meme coin, the “Morning Joe” hosts noted Friday that he has made $635 million from the licensing of his name.

“[This is] corruption, and it’s all over the place,” host Joe Scarborough said. “When a family’s already raked in $2 billion, $3 billion, it’s hard to say this is the worst example, a most flagrant example of corruption, but it’s certainly up there. The president announcing this dinner for people that want to pay their way in.”

“This is a worthless meme coin, so all you’re doing is buying access to the President of the United States and doing it out in the open,” co-host Willie Geist noted, echoing Scarborough’s sentiments. “In a time, again, where people can’t afford to buy gas or groceries or pay their rent or pay for their health care.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

The “Morning Joe” crew went on to call out multiple members of the Trump staff, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, who shared AI images of themselves dousing each other in champagne and partying after Trump’s state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House last week.

“This is Marie Antoinette. This is, ‘Let them eat cake,’” panelist Richard Haass argued. “This is an out-of-control bunch, and that’s what strikes me about it. It’s the brazenness of this. It’s the nakedness of this. They’re clearly living in a little bubble of their fellow partygoers and rich people at Mar-a-Lago. This is frat boy behavior, and these are people who are entrusted with the most powerful office in the world.”

“Rent was already terrible. Gas prices high. You look at diesel, it’s just out of control. Republicans have slashed health care so they can fund tax cuts for the very richest Americans, and you see this Marie Antoinette stuff,” Scarborough remarked, observing, “There’s just a huge disconnect for a man who was supposed to be a ‘populist president.’ This is the least populist president in our lifetime.”