‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Japan Quip About Pearl Harbor Is Like ‘Watching SNL or Something’ | Video

A day after President Donald Trump made a quip about Pearl Harbor during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, at least one host of “Morning Joe” is feeling embarrassed for the country.

“That’s something you wouldn’t see from any other president, because usually presidents are trying to be nice to allies,” Joe Scarborough said on Friday.

“Almost felt like I was watching ‘SNL’ or something,” Mika Brzezinski added.

“You were watching a follow-up of him going on and on, insulting France’s leader a month or so earlier. So it’s interesting, you know, this is really the time when we want allies on our side,” Scarborough further noted. “I’m not talking about that quip just by itself, I’m just saying you look what’s happened over the last month or two and this president is doing the exact opposite of what presidents in the past have done, as far as bringing the allies in a little bit closer. But the fights continue.”

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As Brzezinski then threw in a “definitely not normal,” Scarborough continued, “A lot of people say that’s why they voted for him. And, well, you asked for it, you got it.”

“That’s one way of putting it,” she concluded. “I’m embarrassed for the country.”

Their comments came after a reporter asked Trump on Thursday: “Why didn’t you tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, like Japan, about the war before attacking Iran? … We are very confused, we, Japanese citizens.”

“You don’t want to signal too much, you know?” the president answered. “When we go in, we went in very hard and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise … Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”