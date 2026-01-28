Nicki Minaj Says Backlash Over Trump Support ‘Does Not Affect Me at All’ | Video

Nicki Minaj said she isn’t fazed by any of the backlash she’s received over her support of Donald Trump, saying, if anything, it’s put a battery in her back to defend him even more.

“I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan,” Minaj said during her appearance with the president at his “Trump Accounts Summit” on Wednesday, where she is seen at one point holding hands with Trump. “And that’s not going to change. And the hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

She continued: “And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not gonna let them get away with bullying him, and the smear campaigns, it’s not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him. And God is protecting him. Amen?”

Nicki Minaj on Trump: “I am probably the president’s number one fan — and that’s not going to change.” pic.twitter.com/v3hk0S2rkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 28, 2026

Afterward, as she was exiting the stage, Trump told her: “We did pretty well with your community,” seemingly referring to the Black community.

Minaj continues to stan Trump despite online pushback from fans and followers over the past month. According to CNBC, the musician announced that she would be donating between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund her fans’ Trump accounts.

Minaj has been increasingly vocal about her conservative and anti-LGBTQ+ viewpoints on social media and in public forums. Most recently, the rapper appeared onstage with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. She received backlash for her “Boys, be boys” rant, which many interpreted as anti-transgender rhetoric.