Home > Media & Platforms > Politics

Nicki Minaj Says Backlash Over Trump Support ‘Does Not Affect Me at All’ | Video

The Grammy-nominated musician says she’s the president’s No. 1 fan, “And that’s not going to change”

Raquel Harris
Nicki Minaj (Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj (Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj said she isn’t fazed by any of the backlash she’s received over her support of Donald Trump, saying, if anything, it’s put a battery in her back to defend him even more.

“I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan,” Minaj said during her appearance with the president at his “Trump Accounts Summit” on Wednesday, where she is seen at one point holding hands with Trump. “And that’s not going to change. And the hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Read Next
JD Vance Praises Nicki Minaj for 'Profound' Turning Point USA Commentary After 'Assassin' Gaffe

She continued: “And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not gonna let them get away with bullying him, and the smear campaigns, it’s not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him. And God is protecting him. Amen?”

Afterward, as she was exiting the stage, Trump told her: “We did pretty well with your community,” seemingly referring to the Black community.

Minaj continues to stan Trump despite online pushback from fans and followers over the past month. According to CNBC, the musician announced that she would be donating between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund her fans’ Trump accounts.

Minaj has been increasingly vocal about her conservative and anti-LGBTQ+ viewpoints on social media and in public forums. Most recently, the rapper appeared onstage with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. She received backlash for her “Boys, be boys” rant, which many interpreted as anti-transgender rhetoric.

Don Lemon and Nicki Minaj
Read Next
Don Lemon Flames Nicki Minaj for Calling Him a Gay Slur Over ICE Protest Report: ‘I’m Not Surprised’

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments