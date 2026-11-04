Nikki Haley Tells Republicans It’s ‘Not the Time to Whine’ After Election Night Blue Tsunami

Nikki Haley tells Republicans its not the time to whine after they took a historic thumping during the midterm elections Tuesday.

While appearing on the “Today” show the morning after the 2026 midterm elections, Haley did not mince words with Republicans over why they lost so grandly at the polls. The former South Carolina governor said the party had nobody to blame but themselves because they listened to Washington rather than to the American people.

“To my fellow Republicans, this is not the time to whine, complain, or point fingers,” Haley said. “You can’t blame media, you can’t blame academia, you can’t blame Hollywood. All of those have been against us for years before, and we’ve won. The bottom line is, Republicans didn’t listen to the American people; they listened to Washington, D.C. And while the American people were saying groceries are high, gas is high, healthcare is high, you’re not listening.”

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She added: “What you saw in D.C. was self-dealing and corruption and celebrating. And what I will say is, get a good night’s sleep, take our medicine, and let’s get to work. This can shift in two years, but you have got to start focusing on what the American people want and not these issues in D.C. that nobody cares about.”

The decisive Democratic wins across swing states including Texas and North Carolina delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump midway through his second term. The takeover will give Democrats the power to potentially block much of Trump’s legislative agenda, act as guard dogs for his administration and launch congressional investigations, ending two years of unified Republican control in Washington.

Haley warned that Democrats would need to do what Republicans didn’t – listening to the complaints of the American people rather than getting distracted by things like impeachments.

“I think both parties need to do some self-reflecting and see where they decide to go, because two years, a lot can change again in two years, we saw that,” she finished. “And so it really is going to depend. But I’m a big believer in, you know, buckle up, let’s get it right and finish what we started.”