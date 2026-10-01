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Nithya Raman Says She Shares Spencer Pratt Voters’ Frustrations With LA Leadership

The L.A. mayoral candidate pledges to establish a film office and reverse declining production if elected

Councilwoman and LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman holds a press conference in Studio City on July 24, 2026. (Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman empathized with Spencer Pratt voters Thursday, saying she plans to “do better for them” if elected in November.

“I want to speak directly to them, and to say that I share your frustration with City Hall, and I will work with every molecule of my being to ensure that this city is working for you,” Raman promised onstage at Bloomberg Screentime.

The L.A. councilmember also pledged to establish a film office and attempt to reverse declining production days if elected mayor, beating out her competitor incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

More to come…

(Credit: Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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