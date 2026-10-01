Nithya Raman Says She Shares Spencer Pratt Voters’ Frustrations With LA Leadership

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman empathized with Spencer Pratt voters Thursday, saying she plans to “do better for them” if elected in November.

“I want to speak directly to them, and to say that I share your frustration with City Hall, and I will work with every molecule of my being to ensure that this city is working for you,” Raman promised onstage at Bloomberg Screentime.

The L.A. councilmember also pledged to establish a film office and attempt to reverse declining production days if elected mayor, beating out her competitor incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

More to come…