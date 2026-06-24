Obama Marvels at Trump’s 2-Faced Treatment of Him in Person vs. Online: ‘He Knows Better’ | Video

President Barack Obama is aware of how President Donald Trump acts toward him when they are in the same room as opposed to how he talks about him online.

While on Wednesday’s episode of “All That Smoke,” hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson revisited more than once the topic of Trump’s constant need to call out Obama on social media. The former president said he’s noticed Trump does not act like that at all when they are together in-person.

“The other thing I believe in, and part of what we try to teach in our leadership training, is I believe in face-to-face,” Obama said. “I believe in conversation. So if this — whoever you were talking about — was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he don’t talk like that because he knows better. And I think there is a — that filter of the phone creates a situation both where people just say kind of crazy stuff that they would never say to your face with no consequences.”

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The hosts also asked Obama what he thinks about Trump’s obsession with him, harkening back to Obama’s days in office where Trump questioned his citizenship status.

“I obviously have a room in his head,” Obama agreed. “A suite in his head.”

“First of all, when I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or my predecessor did. They’re gone. I’ve got work to do,” he continued. “The idea that I’d be worrying about somebody who came before and me trying to measure like, ‘What’s he done today?’ Constantly worrying about that is a strange thing to me. It shows me somebody who is not focused on the American people and the job they’re supposed to do.”

Trump’s comments against Obama are too numerous to list, but he recently said the 44th president was a “stupid son of a b—h” during the G7 Summit last week.