‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at Trump Bashing Obama’s Iran Deal If His Is Worse: ‘Where Is the Dumb Son of a Bitch?’

President Trump angrily bashed former President Obama’s deal with Iran on Wednesday morning, after journalists questioned Trump’s own purported plan. The hosts of “The View” scoffed at that, saying that Trump’s deal is actually “far, far worse.”

Speaking to press at the G7 Summit in France, Trump bragged about his deal — of which the exact details have not been officially released — and said that, under the Obama administration, Iranians “laughed at Obama, and they said, ‘He’s a stupid son of a bitch.’” Said mockery came because, according to Trump, Obama gave Iran “$1.7 billion in cash.”

“This reportedly gives Iran access to $300 billion, to fund, to rebuild,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg said on Wednesday morning. “So, where is the dumb son of a bitch? I don’t know what he’s talking about.”

Host Sunny Hostin echoed a sentiment she’s long held, saying that Trump is actually striving to be Obama at all times.

“Obama lives rent-free inside of Donald Trump’s head, because Donald Trump knows that his legacy will never be the legacy of President Obama,” she argued. “He knows he doesn’t have the smarts, he doesn’t have the class, he will never be President Obama, even though he so desperately wants to be that kind of statesman.”

Hostin conceded that “a lot of people had problems” with Obama’s deal, even saying that she and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin had debated it many times before. Farah Griffin confirmed as much, before getting blunt about Trump’s reported deal.

“I did not support the Obama Iran deal; based on the MOU that’s been leaked, this is far, far worse than Obama’s Iran deal,” she said. “This is talking about — it’s a complete and total surrender and capitulation to the Iranians.”

“We’re eliminating all forces, we’re ending the naval blockade, there are no guarantees in the text that I read that actually leads to inspections. They’re saying there is, but there is nothing in writing.”

She encouraged the Trump administration to actually release the full memorandum to clear up what they’re saying isn’t true, and took particular issue with the $300 billion that’s purportedly in the deal.

“That relies on you trusting the Iranian regime, and thinking they’re going to spend it on their citizens now,” she said. “No, they’re going to use it to fund terrorism in the region, as they have done, and as we criticized Obama for doing.”

Eventually the conversation circled back around to Goldberg who argued that Trump simply “compounded a problem we didn’t have.”

“That’s why I think I get so annoyed with him when goes after Obama. Do better then!” she said. You didn’t do better.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.