‘The View’: Whitney Cummings Warns Trump ‘Could Be Getting Catfished by Truly Anyone With an Accent’ in Iran Negotiations

President Trump continues to claim he’s in negotiations with Iranian leaders, despite Iran denying that, and at this point, Whitney Cummings has some concerns. During Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the comedian worried that the president “could be getting catfished.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts plus Cummings, who is guest hosting this week while Alyssa Farah Griffin remains on maternity leave, discussed the president’s speech on Wednesday night. For the most part, the women agreed that Trump didn’t actually give any substantive updates on the war in Iran, or who he’s speaking with.

“He even admitted that he’s not clear who he’s negotiating with,” Cummings lamented. “He’s not talking to the head guy over there, he’s like ‘We’re talking to someone, we don’t’ — he could be getting catfished by truly anyone with an accent, and we don’t know it.”

Really though, Cummings was mostly baffled by the timing of Trump’s address the public.

“It’s just kind of wild to me that this man, Donald Trump, has not made a lot of speeches, and the one time he does decide to make a speech about this terrifying war is on April Fool’s Day,” she said. “I feel like we could’ve scheduled it on another day, personally, I want out of this simulation.”

The guest host also longed for days past — specifically, days of Trump’s first term.

“Remember when he wouldn’t come to work? Remember, first term, he was playing golf every day?” she recalled. “How do we get him back on the golf course? I never thought I’d say this, but all of a sudden he’s deciding he’s coming to work every day.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.