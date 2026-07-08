Patrick Dempsey Responds to ‘Flattering’ Calls to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Senate Race

Patrick Dempsey responded to growing calls for him to replace Graham Platner in Maine’s Senate race on Wednesday, saying he isn’t in a position to enter politics and serve his home state.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum, who was born and raised in Maine, issued a statement in the Portland Press Herald, where he made it clear he did not intend to step in as Platner’s replacement.

“Over the past several days, I’ve been asked a question more than once: Would you ever run for the United States Senate?” the actor, who runs The Dempsey Center in Maine, wrote. “It’s flattering, and I don’t take it lightly. I love my home state of Maine. I care deeply about the people who live there and, like so many Americans, I’m concerned about the direction our country is heading. I gave it real thought.”

As Dempsey went on, he wondered if he’d be able to “make a meaningful difference,” adding, “That question led me to another one I think matters even more. What kind of leadership are we really looking for?”

“The next two weeks will be a very important time for Maine. We will choose a new Senate candidate at a time when I believe most of us want meaningful change in Washington, D.C. We should choose a candidate who offers a new approach to how we govern ourselves,” he continued. “I want someone who leads with empathy. Someone who listens before speaking, who has the courage to work with people they disagree with and who understands that public office isn’t about power. It’s about service. Most of all, I want integrity. That may sound idealistic today, but it shouldn’t.”

While Dempsey acknowledged his deep roots in Maine and the work he’s been able to do with the public through his cancer treatment center, he admitted that a run for office was not the right fit for him.

“As I reflected on all of this, I kept coming back to one question: Do I truly want to serve in Congress? After a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no,” he said. “Not because public service isn’t honorable — it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I’ve already built.”

Though, Dempsey decided not to run, he had a message for whomever may step in to fill Platner’s spot.

“Lead with humility. Tell the truth. Put people before party,” he wrote. “Remember that public office is a privilege not a career path and that leadership isn’t measured by how loudly you speak or how often you’re on television. It’s measured by whether people’s lives are better because you served.”

He concluded: “That’s the kind of leadership Maine deserves. It’s the kind of leadership America deserves, too.”

Dempsey’s decision came as calls mounted for Platner to withdraw from the race following newfound rape allegations against the Democratic nominee – whose campaign was already plagued with several other scandals, including allegations of extramarital sexting, a Nazi tattoo, physical misconduct and offensive remarks.

Everyone from the Maine Democratic Party to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to the “Pod Save America” hosts have demanded Platner end his Senate bid before the July 13 deadline. While Platner has said that he is “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward,” he’s yet to formally exit the race. He did, however, deny accuser Jenny Racicot’s sexual assault claims as “troubling, serious and false.”