Rachel Maddow Says Trump Admin Moving in the Shadows Is Scarier Than Earlier Term Violence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Rachel Maddow warned that the Trump administration moving quietly on immigration policies is a new tactic to distract the American people.

During an appearance on “Clock It with Symone and Eugene,” the MS NOW host warned that the quiet behavior may be more dangerous than the loud attacks.

“They’re learning, too,” Maddow said. “They realized that when they make a big show of force, when they come in and almost literally mount a military assault on an American city, you can count on that city to fight back.”

Maddow said that she had reported on her show that when immigration directly affects Americans at home they do not go quietly. She mentioned that a community in rural Louisiana complained that they could not support the Trump administration building a detainment center for immigrants in their community.

Play video

“The quieter they keep it, they are thinking the less push back they get, and they’re probably right about that,” Maddow said. “But the American people whenever they can figure out this is happening…they push back.”

“Quiet doesn’t mean small,” Symone Sanders-Townsend replied. “It doesn’t mean harmless.”

The podcast host pointed to the fact that the Trump administration’s immigration arrests have not slowed despite less news coverage on them. She cited a New York Times report that stated there were more than 43,000 ICE arrests in June and more than 49,000 in July and nearly 51,000 in August.

She noted that the administration is rapidly expanding their immigration raids, but it may take some time before Americans realize what has been done.

Maddow replied that Americans will soon realize Trump’s promise that life would improve in the U.S. once immigrants were gone was a fantasy the administration could not deliver on.

“They told us a white supremacist fantasy…and [said] everything was going to get better for everybody,” she said. “Everything’s getting worse.”