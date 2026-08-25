Rachel Maddow Berates Trump for Latest Moves Against Iran and Canada: ‘Incompetence Has Consequences’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As President Trump wades into a new trade war with Canada and prepares to launch an “economic D-Day” against Iran, MS NOW host Rachel Maddow pointed to his rapidly diminishing political appeal among American voters, noting, “Incompetence has consequences.”

Maddow began her Monday night segment by recapping Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s plan to wage a new economic fight in America’s ongoing war with Iran.

“There aren’t many military options anymore. There aren’t any good ones, at least, for this ongoing war that they have been losing,” Maddow said. “So, today, instead of any new military options unveiled or tried out when it comes to the Iran War, today we got them proclaiming an economic D-Day against Iran. Given what the real D-Day actually was, you might be forgiven for telling these guys to get the name D-Day out of their mouth altogether.”

“The real D-Day was all about us supporting our allies to defeat a common enemy,” she added. “This administration has no real allies anymore. So they may want to call it D-Day, but there’s no one to ask to help us storm these proverbial beaches.”

Maddow went on to question Bessent and Trump’s insistence that America will punish the countries that are helping Iran fight the United States, asking, “Does that mean we’re going after Russia?”

“Of course not. Of course we’d never go after Russia, because Trump is beholden somehow, or in the spell somehow, of Russia’s dictator,” she said. “How are we leading by example there?”

“They’re calling for a D-Day against Iran, us leading the world against Iran,” Maddow reiterated. “A.) We have nobody to lead, because under Trump we have no allies anymore. B.) We’re the ones actually supporting one of the countries giving Iran its weapons because Trump likes the dictator of that country!”

“Now that Trump has neutered us in all of these ways … what has he decided to do to sort of distract us from the catastrophe in this Iran War of choice?” Maddow asked minutes later. “Started a trade war with Canada.”

The MS NOW anchor then slammed Trump for alienating the U.S. from Canada, the country that “ought to be — and that almost always has been — our best friend in the world.” She also applauded Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for pushing back against Trump’s economic threats, comparing Carney’s growing support among Canadians to Trump’s diminishing power among American voters.

“Donald Trump has a negative approval rating right now in 47 out of 50 U.S. states,” she pointed out. “His endorsed candidate for governor lost in Minnesota. That was Mike Lindell. Just like his endorsed candidate for governor in Iowa lost as well. That was Randy Feenstra. Just like his endorsed candidate for governor in Georgia lost as well.”

“Incompetence has consequences,” Maddow concluded.