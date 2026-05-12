Rachel Maddow Applauds Makers of Anti-Trump Iran War Arcade Game: ‘Long May They Wave’ | Video

Rachel Maddow took some time Monday night to applaud the makers of “Epic Furious,” a new arcade game mocking President Trump and the Iran War, telling her viewers that she spent “too much time” playing it this week.

Maddow noted that the game was created by Secret Handshake, a group of anonymous anti-Trump protesters also responsible for the life-sized statues of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein that have previously appeared around Washington, D.C. The “Rachel Maddow Show” host then noted that Secret Handshake installed a “new installation” in the nation’s capital this week.

“Trump decided to call his war in Iran ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ which is hilarious in its own right. But behold, ‘Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell,” Maddow said, teeing up photos of arcade machines for the game stationed at the War Memorial in Washington, D.C., adding, “You can go see them there. They’re out in public. They work. You can play them.”

“If you’re not in D.C., you can still take a crack at this thing online. Secret Handshake made an online version of this video game so you can play at home,” Maddow explained. She went on to detail some of the features and rules of “Operation Epic Furious,” which lets you play as President Trump and — among other things — decide how many Diet Cokes you want to order, Epstein Files you want to burn and whether or not you want to invade Iran.

“Once you stop ordering Diet Cokes and burning Epstein files, you can then leave the White House by helicopter to go fight bad guys in Iran,” Maddow said. “If you do good fighting, you can earn oil and also Truth Social posts written on rolls of toilet paper.”

You can watch the full “Rachel Maddow Show” segment yourself below.

Maddow even went on to explain how the video game ultimately concludes.

“The only way to end the game is to go back to the White House and see [First Lady] Melania [Trump], and the first thing she says to you when you see her is, ‘I was never on the Epstein jet!’” Maddow informed MS NOW viewers. “She will then ask you if you have burned all the Epstein files. You can tell her you are working on it or you can ask to hold her hand, in which case — game over.”

The MS NOW host broke into a fit of laughter as she finished describing the game and its plot.

“I’m terrible at video games. I spent way too much time with this today,” she admitted. “At one point, [Vice President] JD Vance pops up in Iran and tells Trump that he has been taking all his cognitive tests for him, and I laughed out loud and messed up the whole game and had to start over.”

“This is from the folks at Secret Handshake. We do not know who they are,” Maddow concluded. “But honestly? Long may they wave.”